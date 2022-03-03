Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Silver Spike Investment Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silver Spike Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

SSIC opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Silver Spike Investment has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a business development company. It formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike Investment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.