Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.11.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$163,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,882.25.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

