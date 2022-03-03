Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novanta Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novanta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.10. Novanta has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $184.44.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

