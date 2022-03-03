Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EPOKY stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

EPOKY has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.