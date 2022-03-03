EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $385.00. The stock had previously closed at $382.43, but opened at $214.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $207.75, with a volume of 22,481 shares traded.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.