EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 268,460 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,501,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 101,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

