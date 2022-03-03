EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 616,709 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,723,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,005,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $188.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

