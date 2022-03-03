EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,689 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

