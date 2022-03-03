EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $152.17 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

