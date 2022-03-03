EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,300,000 after buying an additional 405,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,385,000 after buying an additional 266,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3,790.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,494,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 210.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $184.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average of $186.42. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $157.89 and a 52-week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

