EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

NYSE:DE opened at $375.98 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

