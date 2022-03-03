Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CFO Randall B. Gonzales Buys 43,500 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

