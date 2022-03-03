Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CAO John J. Tedone Acquires 7,000 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CAO John J. Tedone bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 936,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 38,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

