Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CAO Buys $19,250.00 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CAO John J. Tedone bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $19,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EOSE opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

