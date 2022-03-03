Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating) was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 1,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Enterprise Diversified

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

