Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.