Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $1.29. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 92,760 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.