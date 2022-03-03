Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Up 5.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) shares shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.74. 86,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 396,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$998.90 million and a PE ratio of 21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.61.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

