Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 35.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 35.75.

EDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of EDR traded up 0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of 28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

