Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 21.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $7,923,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 20.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

