Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0095

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $43,657.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.73 or 0.06645128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.19 or 0.99849676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00025789 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

