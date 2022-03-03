Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESBA stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

