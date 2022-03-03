ELM Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

