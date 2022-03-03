Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after buying an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 531,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 638,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

EFC stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 31.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $19.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

