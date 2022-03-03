Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Element Solutions’ adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is executing a number of cost-management measures. Its cost actions are likely to lend support to its bottom line. Moreover, it is focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions from acquisitions are expected to drive sales. The divestiture of Agricultural Solutions unit has also made the company a proprietary formulator of differentiated specialty chemical solutions. The company is also committed to boosting shareholder returns. However, higher raw material and logistics costs may hurt margins. Lower automotive production due to the chip shortage may also impact results. The company also faces currency headwind in 2022. Its high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

