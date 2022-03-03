Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

