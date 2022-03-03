Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ELST traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Electronic Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

