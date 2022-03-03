Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ELST traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Electronic Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
