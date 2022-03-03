Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $1,301,600.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00.

Shares of EA opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

