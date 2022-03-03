Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives $4.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

ELMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.94. 393,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

