Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director R David Hoover Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 231,454 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

