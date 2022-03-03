Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $4.08. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 94,802 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.35.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.