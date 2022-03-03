eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $341.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. eHealth has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in eHealth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eHealth by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,230 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 246,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

