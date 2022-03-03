Effect.AI (EFX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00184159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00345152 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

