EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Cap of $354,616.47

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $354,616.47 and $105.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,867.63 or 1.00061479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00076419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022418 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001992 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00271334 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.