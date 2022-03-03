ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ECN Capital traded as high as C$25.65 and last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 331510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 142.32%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

