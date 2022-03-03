Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 26,662 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $61,855.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of -0.73. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

