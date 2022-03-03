eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.95 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

EBAY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,496,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,230. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

