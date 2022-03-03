Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ETB opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 53,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

