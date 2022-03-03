Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ETG opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

