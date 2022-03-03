Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.