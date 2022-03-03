Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $192,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

