Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 76,483 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

