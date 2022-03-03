Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.