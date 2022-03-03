Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.72.
About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
