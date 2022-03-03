Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

