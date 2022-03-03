Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €60.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.60 ($68.09) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.42 ($81.37).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €51.70 ($58.09) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €46.50 ($52.25) and a 1 year high of €82.70 ($92.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.91. The company has a market cap of $525.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

