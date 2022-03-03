DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.87.

Several analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DraftKings by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DraftKings by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DraftKings by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 28,985,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,961,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

