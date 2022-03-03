Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $3,655,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 414.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

