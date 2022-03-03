Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $3,655,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 414.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
