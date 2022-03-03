Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE PLOW traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 87.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

