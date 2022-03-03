Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 245,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $859.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.02%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

