DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DDI opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.