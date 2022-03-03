DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
DDI opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
