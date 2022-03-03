dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at Canaccord Genuity Group

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 205 ($2.75) to GBX 170 ($2.28) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOTD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

DOTD stock opened at GBX 77.54 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £231.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.37. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75.20 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.36.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

